Frozen Food Was Just Crowned Japan's 'Dish Of The Year'

When some people think of Japanese food, the impeccable sushi served from a small counter comes to mind. Others envision a steaming bowl of ramen that offers comfort with just a whiff of aroma.

As CNN explains, Japan's Gurunavi Research Institute compiles popular restaurants across the country. Once a year, the company releases its "dish of the year." The brand crowned chicken breast champion in 2017, mackerel best in 2018, and tapioca tops in 2019. But for 2022, Japan's dish of the year takes a chilly path towards a bigger conversation about food, lifestyle choices, and convenience.

As reported by NHK World Japan, the Gurunavi Research Institute named frozen food Japan's 2022 dish of the year. After compiling search results and questionnaire responses, it was determined that cooking habits have evolved since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. From professional chefs freezing dishes to maintain their flavor to cooking convenience for families, Japanese consumers have changed their food habits. By picking this item as Japan's dish of the year, the Gurunavi Research Institute might have opened the door to a bigger food conversation beyond a particular trend. In some ways, the choice reflects not only an impact to Japan's restaurants but also to the home cook. But this frozen food isn't the TV dinner of yesteryear. Flash-frozen, easy-to-prepare, restaurant-quality dishes enjoyed at home might be the new form of convenience food.