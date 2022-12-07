Boston Market Is Decking The Halls With Its Newly Released Holiday Menu

At Boston Market, customers can purchase pre-cooked Heat & Serve meals ahead of the holidays to make meal prep a breeze, per a December 7 press release. The Holiday Heat & Serve includes portions for up to 12 people, and customers can choose from a few different protein options: roasted turkey, honey-glazed ham, or a combination of both. Boston Market's meal deal will also include a variety of sides, such as mashed potatoes, dinner rolls, and steamed vegetables.

If you don't need a full meal but still want some sides taken care of, Boston Market is also offering a la carte options for its holiday menu items. If you plan to host a big holiday get-together but find yourself short on time, you can grab mac and cheese, sweet potato casserole, and fresh-baked cornbread for your guests to enjoy. Of course, you can't forget the dessert — you can also pick up a side of cinnamon apples or an apple, pecan, or pumpkin pie.

If you find yourself crunched for time and can't heat your food, Boston Market is also offering catering, and restaurants will be open on December 25 for dine-in meals.