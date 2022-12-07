Boston Market Is Decking The Halls With Its Newly Released Holiday Menu
Christmas dinner is a tradition dating back to the Middle Ages, according to History.com. Our ancestors enjoyed feasting on seasoned and spiced foods, which could be a rarity back in those days. Tables were lined with a variety of pies, minced meat, fish, and roasted game — pretty similar to the holiday meals we enjoy today. But hosting dinner and cooking for a crowd can be stressful, so restaurants want to help customers (and do business) during the busy holiday season.
Boston Market is best known for its rotisserie chicken, but the fast-casual chain has expanded its menu to include a variety of other comfort foods, too. Whether you're picking up dinner for the whole family or enjoying a single-portion meal for yourself, the restaurant chain makes mealtime a breeze, and the holidays are no different. Boston Market hopes make your holiday season a little easier with its pre-made holiday meals.
Take the stress out of holiday dinners
At Boston Market, customers can purchase pre-cooked Heat & Serve meals ahead of the holidays to make meal prep a breeze, per a December 7 press release. The Holiday Heat & Serve includes portions for up to 12 people, and customers can choose from a few different protein options: roasted turkey, honey-glazed ham, or a combination of both. Boston Market's meal deal will also include a variety of sides, such as mashed potatoes, dinner rolls, and steamed vegetables.
If you don't need a full meal but still want some sides taken care of, Boston Market is also offering a la carte options for its holiday menu items. If you plan to host a big holiday get-together but find yourself short on time, you can grab mac and cheese, sweet potato casserole, and fresh-baked cornbread for your guests to enjoy. Of course, you can't forget the dessert — you can also pick up a side of cinnamon apples or an apple, pecan, or pumpkin pie.
If you find yourself crunched for time and can't heat your food, Boston Market is also offering catering, and restaurants will be open on December 25 for dine-in meals.