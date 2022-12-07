Lidl Advent Calendar Recall: The Salmonella Risk You Should Know About
Lidl U.S. has issued a product recall due to a Salmonella contamination risk, per U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The possibly contaminated product is the 8.4 oz Favorina branded Advent Calendar (Premium Chocolate with a Creamy Filling). Lidl recommends that any possibly contaminated product be returned to the nearest Lidl to receive a full refund of the purchase. Luckily, there's still plenty of time to replace that advent calendar with another foodie-friendly option like Aldi's Wine Advent Calendar with cheese pairings.
Nothing is likely to dim the countdown to Christmas morning more than a case of Salmonella. The CDC says that salmonella is a bacteria that often spread on food products. The symptoms of salmonella poisoning can include a high fever, signs of dehydration, diarrhea, and vomiting. These symptoms may occur anywhere between six hours and six days after infection. Many healthy individuals will often be able to recover from an infection within four to seven days, but it can be severe in some cases and require hospitalization.
How to identify the contaminated Lidl products
Through the FDA, Lidl has provided further information to more easily identify if your advent calendar may be a part of the possibly contaminated batch. The Premium Chocolate with Creamy Filling candy units were sold in Lidl stores between October 12, 2022, and December 5, 2022. The "best if used by" dates listed on the package will be in 2023. The contaminated calendars will also have a barcode number of 4056489516965.
Lidl stresses that it "takes the health and safety of its customers as its top priority." This salmonella contamination was discovered during routine testing conducted by Lidl to ensure the well-being of its customers. All related products have been completely removed from store shelves. There have been no related illnesses reported at this time. Any further questions related to this recall can be submitted through the Lidl U.S. Customer Care Hotline at 1-844-747-5435. It should be stressed that any suspected products should not be consumed, and may be returned at the nearest Lidl store for a full refund.