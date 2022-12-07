Lidl Advent Calendar Recall: The Salmonella Risk You Should Know About

Lidl U.S. has issued a product recall due to a Salmonella contamination risk, per U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The possibly contaminated product is the 8.4 oz Favorina branded Advent Calendar (Premium Chocolate with a Creamy Filling). Lidl recommends that any possibly contaminated product be returned to the nearest Lidl to receive a full refund of the purchase. Luckily, there's still plenty of time to replace that advent calendar with another foodie-friendly option like Aldi's Wine Advent Calendar with cheese pairings.

Nothing is likely to dim the countdown to Christmas morning more than a case of Salmonella. The CDC says that salmonella is a bacteria that often spread on food products. The symptoms of salmonella poisoning can include a high fever, signs of dehydration, diarrhea, and vomiting. These symptoms may occur anywhere between six hours and six days after infection. Many healthy individuals will often be able to recover from an infection within four to seven days, but it can be severe in some cases and require hospitalization.