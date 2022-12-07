A Former White House Chef Has A Grim Warning For Some Of Our Staple Foods

When a food item surges in price, there might be a number of causes at play. When it comes to the global inflation crisis that exploded in 2021 (and is only now starting to show signs of decline), those causes often branch from the same family tree. In some cases, the roots are planted in Russia, whose essential farming, energy, and transportation resources have been globally barred since the onset of Putin's attacks on Ukraine, per CNBC.

In other cases, the inflation tree is planted in parts of the world most severely affected by the climate crisis. In California, where a record-breaking drought is expected to return for the fourth year in a row (per the Washington Post), summer crops like tomatoes and onions have taken a hit. Meanwhile, workers at Amazon's air hub in San Bernadino walked off the job in the summer of 2022 partially in protest of heat exhaustion, Axios reports. Over in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Nebraska, NPR says similarly devastating droughts have put wheat farmers in a tight spot.

Unlike certain drivers of the current inflation crisis, climate change might be a more long-lasting threat to our global food supply. In an interview with People this week, former White House chef Sam Kass warned that ubiquitously popular food products could be "largely unavailable" in just three decades.