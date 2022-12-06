Daily Meal Survey: What's The Best Condiment To Put On Fries That's Not Ketchup?
Ketchup and fries are an iconic duo — there are even Halloween costumes sold for pairs seeking a coordinating costume. But why does the pairing work so well together? Reader's Digest reports that the combo has been around since the 1800s, but the idea really became popular in the 1940s. Fast-food restaurants may have had a role to play, as the site explains that fast-food chains had begun serving a side of ketchup with every fry order.
There might also be a science behind why we enjoy the pairing, according to Atlas Obscura. The acidic, sweet-and-sour flavor of the ketchup complements fries' salty seasoning, while its consistency allows it to stick to them.
However, just because ketchup is the most popular dip for fries doesn't mean it's the only one people like. Daily Meal asked more than 600 people about their favorite fry dips — here are the most popular condiments to pair with fries, aside from ketchup.
Ranch reigns supreme
The top choice may have started off as a salad dressing, but it's now a popular dipping sauce for a variety of foods. A total of 30.79% of the vote went to ranch, which is a divisive opinion, according to Insider, as the debate has even started some arguments on Twitter. In second place is BBQ sauce, with 21.03%.
Gravy took third place with 14.40% of the vote. (If you add cheese curds to the mix, you have the Canadian classic snack of poutine.) Aioli followed up with 12.58% — check out Daily Meal's spicy aioli recipe if you want to add a kick to your potatoes.
Sweet and sour sauce might be a popular dip for chicken nuggets, but these results show that it might fall flat when it comes to being paired with fries — only 11.92% of voters prefer it. And finally, although mustard might pair well alongside ketchup on hamburgers and hot dogs, it just doesn't have the same appeal on its own with fries. Only 9.27% of voters reported enjoying dipping fries in mustard.
Where did fries come from, anyway?
Despite the name, National Geographic explains that french fries weren't actually invented in France. American soldiers were stationed in Belgium during World War I and fried potatoes when they ran out of fish. A majority of people who live in southern Belgium speak French, so the food was dubbed "french fries."
Today, fries can be found at many fast-food places, including McDonald's, Wendy's, Sonic, and plenty more. Even Taco Bell now offers nacho fries. Depending on where you travel, Food Network reports that you may even be able to try some neat variations of the snack. In the U.K., you can find them paired alongside fried fish fillets (and called "chips"). All across Europe, fry enjoyers can be found dipping them in mayonnaise.
Of course, you can also make a meal out of fries, too. Just add some chili and cheese on top of fries on a plate, and you'll have a hearty, filling dinner. In Peru, Food Network reports, fry fans often add peppers, sausage, ketchup, and mayo to make Salchipapas.