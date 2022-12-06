Daily Meal Survey: What's The Best Condiment To Put On Fries That's Not Ketchup?

Ketchup and fries are an iconic duo — there are even Halloween costumes sold for pairs seeking a coordinating costume. But why does the pairing work so well together? Reader's Digest reports that the combo has been around since the 1800s, but the idea really became popular in the 1940s. Fast-food restaurants may have had a role to play, as the site explains that fast-food chains had begun serving a side of ketchup with every fry order.

There might also be a science behind why we enjoy the pairing, according to Atlas Obscura. The acidic, sweet-and-sour flavor of the ketchup complements fries' salty seasoning, while its consistency allows it to stick to them.

However, just because ketchup is the most popular dip for fries doesn't mean it's the only one people like. Daily Meal asked more than 600 people about their favorite fry dips — here are the most popular condiments to pair with fries, aside from ketchup.