PepsiCo Is Laying Off Hundreds Of Employees. Here's Why

In November, Elon Musk laid off nearly half of Twitter's 7,500 employees shortly after taking over as CEO of the company, The New York Times reports. While those cuts are certainly alarming, Musk isn't the only one issuing massive staff reductions in the tech sector. Upon Amazon's largest cutback in its 28-year history (which dropped about 10,000 employees), Axios data showed a huge uptick in layoffs at other major tech companies that same month, including Meta, Amazon, Netflix, and Google.

Stanford Graduate School of Business professor Jeffrey Pfeffer chalks up the trend to "copycat" behavior. "The tech industry layoffs are basically an instance of social contagion, in which companies imitate what others are doing," says Pfeffer. "If you look for reasons for why companies do layoffs, the reason is that everybody else is doing it." Unfortunately, layoffs may also be trending in the food and beverage industry.

In October, Impossible Foods let go of 6% of its staff in the name of "reorganization" and "future growth," says Food Dive. Per the outlet, those layoffs followed similarly sized staff cuts at Beyond Meat and Maple Leaf Foods. This month, soda and snack giant PepsiCo is following suit.