Frozen Raspberries Are Being Recalled Over Hepatitis A. Here's What We Know

Food safety is a major consideration for families and individuals, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is responsible for ensuring certain foods are safe for consumption by the public. The FDA regularly samples products to check for potential safety issues before items are released for sale. However, most food recalls are initiated by the manufacturers, per the FDA. This is the case with the December 3 recall of frozen raspberries.

As CNET explains, the rise in food recalls isn't occurring due to more unsafe food being on the market but because of increased scrutiny on behalf of the FDA and other governmental agencies. That means consumers these days are more aware of (and likely better protected from) serious illness that's potentially caused by food contamination. As for the frozen raspberry recall, there's plenty of FDA information consumers can use to protect themselves and their families from potential illness.