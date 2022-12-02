Canada May Have Just Lost Little Debbie Snacks Forever

Cosmic Brownies, Nutty Buddy Bars, and Zebra Cakes are just a few of the sweet treats under the Little Debbie line. These individually packaged products are often found on convenience store shelves, in boxes at the grocery store, or in the lunchboxes of elementary school-aged students. The Oatmeal Creme Pie was the original product sold by the brand, but the company has expanded over the years.

According to the Little Debbie website, the brand now offers 75 varieties of snacks, and it sells more than 200 million cartons of Oatmeal Creme Pies, Swiss Cake Rolls, and Nutty Buddy wafer bars each year. The company is based in the United States, but it has distributed its products for sale in Mexico, too. And until recently, the brand was also sold in Canada — but the end of a business deal means Canadians may no longer see Little Debbie snacks on store shelves.