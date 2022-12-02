Hellman's New Eggnog Recipe Actually Features Mayo Instead Of Eggs

Eggnog has a serious history. According to TIME, this drink now associated with the winter season has been around for hundreds of years. The exact origin of this holiday mix's name is unclear, though its egg prefix is derived from the beverage's yolky composition. Per TIME, George Washington's eggnog likely required twelve yolks and plenty of liquor. Meanwhile, this old-fashioned eggnog recipe calls for the same amount of eggy additions.

Though eggnog was enjoyed by America's foremost founding father, it's clear that not everyone enjoys this seasonal treat. Michelle No of BuzzFeed goes so far as to call it garbage, citing the inclusion of raw eggs and the drink's runny consistency as its most disgusting qualities. However, this is far from the consensus opinion on eggnog. The American Egg Board, in conjunction with Nielsen data, revealed that Americans drank about 53.5 million bottles of the stuff in 2019 (via Vox).

As if eggnog wasn't controversial enough, Hellman's recently introduced a recipe that is sure to make even the most enthusiastic eggnog imbiber raise an eyebrow. That's because, instead of eggs, Hellman's wants you to slurp down a healthy helping of mayonnaise in your 'nog this holiday season.