Hellman's New Eggnog Recipe Actually Features Mayo Instead Of Eggs
Eggnog has a serious history. According to TIME, this drink now associated with the winter season has been around for hundreds of years. The exact origin of this holiday mix's name is unclear, though its egg prefix is derived from the beverage's yolky composition. Per TIME, George Washington's eggnog likely required twelve yolks and plenty of liquor. Meanwhile, this old-fashioned eggnog recipe calls for the same amount of eggy additions.
Though eggnog was enjoyed by America's foremost founding father, it's clear that not everyone enjoys this seasonal treat. Michelle No of BuzzFeed goes so far as to call it garbage, citing the inclusion of raw eggs and the drink's runny consistency as its most disgusting qualities. However, this is far from the consensus opinion on eggnog. The American Egg Board, in conjunction with Nielsen data, revealed that Americans drank about 53.5 million bottles of the stuff in 2019 (via Vox).
As if eggnog wasn't controversial enough, Hellman's recently introduced a recipe that is sure to make even the most enthusiastic eggnog imbiber raise an eyebrow. That's because, instead of eggs, Hellman's wants you to slurp down a healthy helping of mayonnaise in your 'nog this holiday season.
Hellman's Frozen Mayo-Nog could spice up your holiday season
According to the Instagram of hospitality organization Muddling Memories, which teamed up with Hellman's to make this drink, a three-serving batch of Frozen Mayo-Nog contains ¼ cup of Hellman's Mayonnaise, along with 3 ounces each of whole milk, heavy cream, and simple syrup. A ½ teaspoon each of grated nutmeg and vanilla extract follow, as well as 1 teaspoon of cinnamon. Then comes the booze, in the form of three 1 ½ ounce shots of rum, apple brandy, and cognac. Blend this mixture with ice, and you've got yourself a cup of Hellman's holiday cheer. (Or holiday tears, depending on your opinion of mayonnaise in your beverage.)
Though the thought of a frozen, frothy cup of mayo may be unsettling, Hellman's recipe isn't all that different from most standard eggnogs. Mayonnaise is little more than an emulsion of egg yolks and oil, per MasterClass. A glance at the Hellman's mayonnaise ingredient list confirms that it largely features those two, making it a logical egg substitute for the egg yolks in eggnog.
If you're an adventurous nog head, you can have a glass of Frozen Mayo-Nog at New York City's Amy Fontaine's (via Food & Wine). It'll run you $16. If you want, for $24, you can up the rather unique holiday experience with a Snickerdoodle Mayo cookie on the side.