Jack In The Box's '24 Days Of Christmas' Is Flooding With Deals

All fast food lovers have their reasons for frequenting their favorite burger joint, yet for many in the 21st century, saving money may be noted as a prime draw, especially for those savvy enough to take part in establishments' loyalty programs. Jack in the Box may not be the most profitable fast food chain in America — it can't even claim a spot on the dramatic list of fast food rivalries – yet according to The Wall Street Journal, the California-based chain has made a name for itself over the years with its decent burgers, controversial mascot, and its unassuming yet crave-worthy tacos, which to many Jack in the Box fans is the most important menu item.

Regardless of whether you go to Jack in the Box for a casual late-night "Munchie Meal" (outlined by USA Today) or simply can't look away from CBS News' latest coverage of the brand's most recent advertising controversy, you'll want to make sure you take advantage of the fast food chain's popular loyalty reward program before returning. For the holiday season, Jack in the Box is offering up a month of daily deals exclusively available to loyalty rewards members in the jolly spirit of Christmas.