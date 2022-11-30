Debut Convention FoodieCon Will Highlight Culinary Content Creators
Watching culinary content creators can be a great way to learn new recipes, find new techniques, or just enjoy some entertainment if you're passionate about food. According to the marketing and trends hub Think with Google, cooking videos are popular with the millennial age range, and nearly half of millennial YouTube viewers enjoy cooking-related content. When people are searching for instructions on how to prepare a certain dish, watching a cooking video demonstration can help viewers form a clearer understanding of the cooking process.
That millennial love for cooking videos might be a driving force behind a new event set to take place during the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) in 2023. According to a Nov. 30 press release, for the first time, a new section of this convention will be celebrating online foodies, from chefs to social media influencers to content creators.
The event, FoodieCon, is purported to be a celebration of online food culture and creators, and the lineup includes a variety of fan-favorite digital stars.
2023 will be the first-ever FoodieCon
As noted in the press release, FoodieCon will be an offshoot of the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF). The full-day event will feature cooking demos, panels where fans can chat with their favorite digital foodies, book signings with cookbook authors, photo opportunities with invited guests, and immersive experiences. At the end of the evening, guests will be able to mingle with creators at the poolside reception.
Several notable guests have already been announced, including James Beard Award winner Alexis Nikole Nelson, also known as the "Black Forager." She uses her TikTok account to showcase African American and Indigenous foods, as well as to educate her audience on edible foods you can find in the wild. Self-taught baker and TikTok sensation Robert Lucas of "The Sweet Impact" is known for his realistic-looking cakes. Ahmad Alzahabi founded "The Golden Balance" in 2020, won "Chopped" in 2022, and was on Food Network's 2022 "Hot List." Jessica Woo, the "bento box queen," will also be in attendance. A full list of the guests can be found on the SOBEWFF website.
The festival will take place Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the Loews Miami Beach hotel. Tickets can be purchased for $95 on the SOBEWFF website. If you're planning to attend the SOBEWFF festival and reserve a room at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, you could even get in for free — just show your guest room key when you enter.