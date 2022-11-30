Debut Convention FoodieCon Will Highlight Culinary Content Creators

Watching culinary content creators can be a great way to learn new recipes, find new techniques, or just enjoy some entertainment if you're passionate about food. According to the marketing and trends hub Think with Google, cooking videos are popular with the millennial age range, and nearly half of millennial YouTube viewers enjoy cooking-related content. When people are searching for instructions on how to prepare a certain dish, watching a cooking video demonstration can help viewers form a clearer understanding of the cooking process.

That millennial love for cooking videos might be a driving force behind a new event set to take place during the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) in 2023. According to a Nov. 30 press release, for the first time, a new section of this convention will be celebrating online foodies, from chefs to social media influencers to content creators.

The event, FoodieCon, is purported to be a celebration of online food culture and creators, and the lineup includes a variety of fan-favorite digital stars.