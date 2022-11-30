The Devastating Death Of Gourmet Chef Michael Ginor
Renowned chef Michael Ginor died at age 59 on November 25 from a heart attack while competing in an Iron Man triathlon at the Sea of Galilee in Israel, per the Long Island Press. His unexpected and tragic death shocked many in the culinary world, as his impact was profound. In addition to being a chef, Ginor was an activist for several causes, as well as a father, husband, and grandfather.
Ginor splashed onto the culinary scene with his award-winning Mediterranean restaurant, LOLA, in Long Island, New York. He loved traveling the world and writing about his various International culinary experiences; he also authored several cookbooks along the way, per Prunderground. He went on to serve as the president of Hudson Valley Foie Gras, a leading producer of the delicacy.
Nominated for numerous awards and even appearing on TV shows, including "Beat Bobby Flay," Ginor lived a full, satisfying life.
Ginor was a voice in the movement for ethical foie gras
Chef Michael Ginor accomplished a lot in his 59 years on earth. In addition to running his restaurant, he was an integral part of the foie gras industry. He traveled the country educating people on how to enjoy foie gras ethically. Thousands of people all over the world continue to savor foie gras as a result of his work, per Prunderground. The Hudson Valley Foie Gras received a James Beard excellence award in 1996, and Ginor wrote multiple books about the science of foie gras, per the Hawaii Food and Wine Festival.
When he wasn't cooking, Ginor supported several causes, including City Harvest, Autism Speaks, and the Anthony Spinazzola Foundation. Friends and colleagues, such as Peter Barlow and Roland Passot, remember him as a humble, kind man with a generous soul, per Prunderground.
Ginor's impact on the food industry and his community was profound and far-reaching.