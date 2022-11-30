The Devastating Death Of Gourmet Chef Michael Ginor

Renowned chef Michael Ginor died at age 59 on November 25 from a heart attack while competing in an Iron Man triathlon at the Sea of Galilee in Israel, per the Long Island Press. His unexpected and tragic death shocked many in the culinary world, as his impact was profound. In addition to being a chef, Ginor was an activist for several causes, as well as a father, husband, and grandfather.

Ginor splashed onto the culinary scene with his award-winning Mediterranean restaurant, LOLA, in Long Island, New York. He loved traveling the world and writing about his various International culinary experiences; he also authored several cookbooks along the way, per Prunderground. He went on to serve as the president of Hudson Valley Foie Gras, a leading producer of the delicacy.

Nominated for numerous awards and even appearing on TV shows, including "Beat Bobby Flay," Ginor lived a full, satisfying life.