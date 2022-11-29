Funnel Cake Fries Are Officially Launching At More KFC Locations

Fast-food chains have to do a lot to stay relevant in a world filled with more than a few options for a quick bite. According to IBISWorld, there are 533,746 fast-food chains globally, so there's more than enough competition out there. One successful ploy used by more than a few fast-food restaurants is the return of discontinued fast-food items from the dead. For an example, look no further than the successful chicken-chain Kentucky Fried Chicken.

KFC brought back wraps to its menus in Atlanta, Georgia in October, per CNN, and the double-down — which features bacon, barbecue sauce, and cheese between two pieces of fried chicken — made a brief reappearance on menus in Italy last year, according to KFC. And while the chain usually centers itself around its offering of chicken, it's doing something new this time around. After a long hiatus, KFC is bringing back one delicious fair-inspired treat to select menus across the country.