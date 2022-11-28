Red Lobster's New Shrimp Dish Is An Ode To Its Famous Biscuits

While its iconic logo depicts the vermillion crustacean, Red Lobster sets the table with a bounty from the sea. From its Endless Shrimp menu to its iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits, the chain has delighted guests since 1968. The menu has grown over the years, but seafood and those infamous biscuits are a central part of the dining experience.

According to Cookist, Red Lobster created a viral menu sensation long before social media influenced the food on people's plates. In 1974, the restaurant's version of fried popcorn shrimp had people lining up for order after order. The dish became known as Walt's Favorite Shrimp, which is still a menu staple. Whether it was the breading, the size, or just the availability, the fried shrimp struck a chord.

Over the years, Red Lobster has offered various limited-time menu items based on food trends and seasonality. And with the brand's newest shrimp dish, the inspiration comes from another menu favorite.