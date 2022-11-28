Red Lobster's New Shrimp Dish Is An Ode To Its Famous Biscuits
While its iconic logo depicts the vermillion crustacean, Red Lobster sets the table with a bounty from the sea. From its Endless Shrimp menu to its iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits, the chain has delighted guests since 1968. The menu has grown over the years, but seafood and those infamous biscuits are a central part of the dining experience.
According to Cookist, Red Lobster created a viral menu sensation long before social media influenced the food on people's plates. In 1974, the restaurant's version of fried popcorn shrimp had people lining up for order after order. The dish became known as Walt's Favorite Shrimp, which is still a menu staple. Whether it was the breading, the size, or just the availability, the fried shrimp struck a chord.
Over the years, Red Lobster has offered various limited-time menu items based on food trends and seasonality. And with the brand's newest shrimp dish, the inspiration comes from another menu favorite.
Red Lobster delivers the ultimate menu mash-up
Sometimes, a simple food idea is one that has people running to get that first taste. According to a Nov. 28 Red Lobster press release, Cheddar Bay Shrimp brings together the iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits and the succulent shrimp for a flavor many people hope could become a permanent menu fixture.
Although the brand does not specifically describe the menu item, it appears that the biscuit mix and its flavor are used in the breading for the fried shrimp. It can be assumed that the tanginess and the garlic-forward notes will contrast with the sweetness of the shrimp. From the texture to the flavor, this fried shrimp dish might give Walt's Favorite Shrimp a run for its money.
The new Cheddar Bay Shrimp will be included in the new Create Your Own Ultimate Feast. A special holiday offering, this feast includes "four of ten new and classic preparations, including two premium selections and two shrimp selections, plus the choice of two sides," per the press release. And any feast would not be complete without a serving of the iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits. (Whether or not this new shrimp dish infers a future menu trend where those Cheddar Bay Biscuits influences other food offerings remains to be seen.)