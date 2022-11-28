Velveeta Is Being Sued For $5 Million Over Its Mac And Cheese

All businesses have a legal obligation to use honest advertising to promote their products. Mistruths about a product's benefits or uses can land a company in hot water and potentially cost millions of dollars. That's precisely what happened to food manufacturer Dannon in 2010. According to ABC News, the company was forced to pay $45 million in damages due to supposedly false scientific claims about its yogurt.

The Kraft Heinz Company is another massive food manufacturer facing a pricey lawsuit based on alleged misinformation appearing on its labeling. However, this suit is not alleging something as serious as false claims regarding health benefits. Instead, the class-action suit alleges that labeling on the product misleads shoppers when it comes to length of preparation.

One of the many brands included in the Kraft family, Velveeta Shells & Cheese is a convenient comfort food. It's so convenient that the label even states the microwavable meal can be ready in 3 ½ minutes flat. But according to one Florida woman, this claim is an affront to those who hold convenience in high regard.