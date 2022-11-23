New Study Shows Tea And Wine Could Help Combat Memory Loss

Most of us likely choose what we eat for pleasure, but it's important to eat for our health as well. Whether that's opting for the healthier bread option or incorporating bone broth into our diet, it seems as if there are countless ways to take in more nutrition.

A new study has added its own findings to the wealth of information on nutrition as well. This study comes from researchers from the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago who recently had their results published in the medical journal Neurology.

Researchers set out to discover if flavonoids, a compound that acts as an antioxidant when consumed by humans per Healthline, would have a valuable effect on various types of memory loss when incorporated regularly into a diet. They assessed this by using a group of nearly 1,000 adults between the ages of 60 and 100, and tracked their flavonoid intake. They also issued regular cognitive assessments to measure memory retention. The results of the study showed that flavonoid consumption from substances like tea and wine may have the ability to combat long-term memory loss.