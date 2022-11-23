Neanderthals May Have Had Their Own Traditional Cooking Techniques

When we modern humans spoke about neanderthals before the end of the 20th century, we maintained that there were few, if any, similarities between ourselves and our archaic primate predecessors (per BBC). But the wealth of paleontological research that's continued to emerge since the late 1800s has led to all sorts of discoveries about the extinct species that walked the earth over 40,000 years ago — including evidence that they were far more advanced than we originally thought.

Getting down to basics, we know that neanderthals were hunter-gatherers who lived in limestone caves across Eurasia during the Middle Paleolithic Age, also known as the Stone Age (per Britannica). More recent findings show that neanderthals practiced familiar cultural behaviors that we associate with our modern species, including burying their dead with flowers, making paintings on the walls of their caves, and building tools out of wood and bone (per the Journal of Quaternary Science). Likewise, according to brand-new research published by Antiquity, Neanderthal cooking techniques and rituals were way more elaborate than we thought.