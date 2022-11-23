Pepsi Nutmeg Has Officially Arrived For A Limited Time

In terms of sales numbers, Coca-Cola may take the lead, but Pepsi pulls in at a close second thanks to its loyal fanbase (per Investopedia). Most people have a preference for one versus the other in terms of taste, and different flavor profiles can help pique interest in either brand.

Pepsi is no stranger to unique flavors. The cola brand has previously released a number of limited-edition drinks, like the S'mores collection, featuring Toasted Marshmallow, Chocolate, and Graham Cracker-flavored Pepsi (via CNET). According to Pepsi Youniverse, there have been over 100 Pepsi flavors created since the brand's invention, with some being exclusive to specific countries or regions. For example, the brand sells Pepsi Fire and Ice flavors, which taste like spicy cinnamon and refreshing mint, respectively, but they are only available in a select few Southeast Asian countries.

Pepsi's latest flavor, Nutmeg, utilizes a seasonal flavor in the drink, but it also draws inspiration from an exciting sporting event.