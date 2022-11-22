The Largest Serving Of Guacamole Sets A Record At 5 Tons

Guacamole might cost extra at your favorite restaurant, but there's no shortage of it in Mexico. The South American country is the largest producer of avocados in the world, according to World Population Review. The site states that Mexico produces around one-third of the entire world's avocados, and it's the only country that produces more than one million tons of avocados per year.

Guacamole starts with a mashed avocado base and typically includes additions such as onion, tomato, and cilantro (per Twisted Taco). It makes for a great appetizer at Mexican restaurants and is often served as a Game Day side dish. The dip has been around since the 1500s, Twisted Taco notes. Its popularity has lasted throughout the years, and it's still beloved today.

One group in Mexico was particularly passionate about the dip — so much so that they broke the world record for the biggest-ever serving of guacamole.