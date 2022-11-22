The Largest Serving Of Guacamole Sets A Record At 5 Tons
Guacamole might cost extra at your favorite restaurant, but there's no shortage of it in Mexico. The South American country is the largest producer of avocados in the world, according to World Population Review. The site states that Mexico produces around one-third of the entire world's avocados, and it's the only country that produces more than one million tons of avocados per year.
Guacamole starts with a mashed avocado base and typically includes additions such as onion, tomato, and cilantro (per Twisted Taco). It makes for a great appetizer at Mexican restaurants and is often served as a Game Day side dish. The dip has been around since the 1500s, Twisted Taco notes. Its popularity has lasted throughout the years, and it's still beloved today.
One group in Mexico was particularly passionate about the dip — so much so that they broke the world record for the biggest-ever serving of guacamole.
This is the largest batch of guacamole in the world
In the Mexican municipality of Peribán, Michoacán, a group of people gathered at the region's first Avocado Expo on November 20 with one goal in mind: making a record-setting serving of guacamole to promote the avocados grown in Peribán (per Mexico News Daily). Their efforts succeeded, and after a little more than three hours of work, they produced a batch weighing in at a whopping 4,970 kilograms — nearly five tons, or almost 11,000 pounds.
Guinness World Records officials watched the production via livestream and were able to certify the record-breaking feat, according to Mexico News Daily. The completed product included 10 tons of locally grown avocados (weighed pre-seed and skin removal), onion, cilantro, tomato, lime, and Serrano peppers. Once the guac was completed and certified, festival attendees were able to grab a scoop.
The previous record holder, in Tancítaro, Mexico, made a batch weighing in at 3,788 kilograms — just over four tons, and around 8,300 pounds — in 2018 (per Guinness World Records).