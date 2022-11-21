World Cup Players' Food Will Have Random Tests Done To Prevent Poisoning

It is a known fact that people who hold high positions of power often have food tasters who sample parts of their meals before they even take their first bite (via The Daily Mail). Though this practice might sound extreme to the everyday person, it is to ensure that the food isn't poisoned, which was a common occurrence in historical times.

The late Queen Elizabeth II was reported to be accompanied by a personal taster, according to People. The U.S. president may not employ a person whose sole job it is to taste food, but there are people who monitor the food the president eats when away from the White House, per the Washingtonian. The practice of hiring food tasters for figures of authority is thought to date back to Ancient Rome, when emperors had food tasters to make sure they did not get sick from their meals (via Ancient Origins). According to certain ancient sources, the Roman Emperor Claudius was murdered when his food taster, Halotus, served him poisoned mushrooms. Although this is an extreme instance, this proves the importance of conducting regular safety tests on the food eaten by prominent people, which will be done at this year's World Cup.