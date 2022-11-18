Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals For 2022 You Should Buy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Once your Thanksgiving guests have left, the dishes have been cleared away, and the leftovers are placed in the fridge, it may feel like a bit of a letdown. After all, one of your very favorite festive occasions is over and gone for another 12 months. Before you lapse into a post-holiday funk, however, there is one thing that may cheer you up. It's time for Black Friday sales, and some great goodies will be at their lowest prices of the year!
According to Britannica, the modern use of "Black Friday" describes the fact that many retailers' financial status flips from red to black thanks to this day's significant increase in sales. So, the argument could be made that your shopping spree will do more than simply put a smile on your face — it will give the economy a much-needed boost. And don't worry if you've got your heart set on having a lazy day at home, instead, to recover from your hectic Thanksgiving duties. As Country Living reminds us, thanks to online shopping, many large retail outlets start selling their wares at Black Friday prices well before the official day arrives. Yes, you could be securing the deal of a lifetime right this minute. So where are the best Black Friday sales?
Amazon
When it comes to online deals, it's hard not to think of Amazon. This year's early bargains are underway on the company's Black Friday page. As an avid foodie, you'll likely want to pay extra close attention to its up-to-43%-off deals on various Hamilton Beach appliances and a 25% savings on Breville juicers. Amazon has also given a big nod to caffeine enthusiasts as well with savings as high as 30% off select Nespresso coffee and espresso machines. And, in case you're looking for a way to cut down on that Christmas turkey cooking time, you may want to consider its sizeable deal on a Char-Broil turkey fryer at $99, down from $159.99.
Best Buy
If you're growing impatient and want to get your Christmas shopping list checked off, you'll be happy to know that Best Buy's Black Friday sale is underway. The caffeine lover on your list may like the De'Longhi La Specialista espresso machine, which is currently $200 off, or the Keurig K Supreme Single serve, which is roughly half price. Perhaps you need more cooling space for your holiday beverages? Best Buy's Insignia stainless steel beverage fridge is offering a savings of $50. And a Crock Pot brand cooker is currently at a huge markdown from $149.99 to $59.99. That's a drastic savings.
Costco
While Costco is currently offering a dizzying array of early Black Friday deals, it has also released its official Black Friday flyer. What deals will you be able to grab starting November 24? Online deals include $20 off KitchenAid's food prep attachment bundle, $500 off a Samsung three-door fridge, or a $50 price drop on a Ninja Foodi air fryer (this one's also available in-store). If you require some retail therapy now, some of the early deals currently up for grabs include $50 off a Cuisinart 13-Cup food processor and a $40 savings on a Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 indoor grill. These Costco savings should help you knock a few people off your shopping list.
JCPenney
JCPenney has some great Black Friday deals up its sleeves this year. If you're looking to swap your nonstick pans for cast iron, you may want to check out this Cooks three-piece cast iron frying pan set for just $19.99, down from $50. Cooks is also offering its 5.3-quart stand mixer for $119.99 (dropped from $190). If you like Cuisinart, you can get both its 8-piece utensil set and its 12-piece metallic cutlery set at a whopping 60% discount. And, for that "hard to buy for" someone on your list, you can nab a Sharper Image Electric Tabletop S'more Maker for Indoors at a 49% reduction. Mm. S'mores.
Macy's
Macy's is whipping up some fine Black Friday deals nice and early. One of the best deals is Martha Stewart's enameled cast iron six-quart Dutch Oven, which is currently down from $199.99 to an astounding $69.99. Your young or young-at-heart chefs may love a $10 Bella mini waffle maker that comes in a variety of shapes including a gnome, smiley face, Santa and more. Tools of the Trade is offering its three-quart lidded nonstick pan for just $13.99 (down from $39.99). This frying pan purchase is just one of many products that enables you to purchase a $29.99 roaster for just $8.99 as well.
Walmart
With Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale underway, it's hard not to get a wee bit excited. For instance, if you've ever eyed the Pioneer Woman's kitchenware, you'll likely love that you can get her 19-piece aluminum nonstick cookware set in teal, red, or gray for just $60. You can also get the Pioneer Woman's Bake and Prep 20-piece set for $20. Appliances can be had at great prices, too. The Ninja Supra 72 oz blender and food processor set is available for $99, and KitchenAid's tilt-head stand mixer is down from $419 to $299. The website shows these deals are moving quickly, so you won't want to hesitate.