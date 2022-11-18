You Could Win Big If You Make Your Gingerbread House Out Of Pop-Tarts This Holiday Season
Aside from swerving around the piles of unwanted fruitcake sent to you by well-meaning relatives and navigating a touchy political conversation with an uncle who had a few too many glasses of egg-nog, making a gingerbread house might be the most frustrating part of the holiday season. Sure, decorating your cookie abode seems fun at first, but when you discover how unbelievably difficult it is to secure weighty gingerbread walls with little more than an icing adhesive and your candy decorations topple off the roof in a sticky glob, your holiday spirit may begin to wane.
However, a recently-announced contest might inspire you to once again try your hand at this tricky holiday construction project. However, instead of gingerbread, you'll have to use a familiar breakfast pastry. If you can create a gingerbread house out of Kellogg's Pop-Tarts, and submit it for judgment, you could win a significant cash prize.
Making the best Pop-Tarts house could help you pay for your own home
The contest is part of Pop-Tarts marketing campaign for their new Frosted Gingerbread flavor, per Boston.com. In order to ignite participation in the contest, Pop-Tarts posted an ornate Pop-Tarts Gingerbread Lounge on Zillow. A virtual walkthrough of the pastry property showcases its gorgeous strawberry-frosted exterior and a fully furnished interior, constructed entirely from Pop-Tarts.
According to Pop-Tarts' official contest rules, the Kellogg's Pop-Tarts Drury Lane Contest first started on July 25 and will conclude on December 16. To enter, you need to post a photo of your original Pop-Tart gingerbread home on Twitter or Instagram, along with the hashtag #GingerbreadPopTartEntry. The best submission will receive the grand prize, a whopping $15,000 dollars.
Drury Lane is a reference to the London street that was home to a legendary baker of children's song lore, the muffin man, per Londonist. Though the name, which brings to mind the lovable Gingerbread Man of "Shrek" film franchise fame and the new flavor that inspired this contest, may lead you to believe that your entry needs to feature the frosted gingerbread flavor, there is no such stipulation. Any Pop-Tart flavor will do.