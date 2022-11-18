You Could Win Big If You Make Your Gingerbread House Out Of Pop-Tarts This Holiday Season

Aside from swerving around the piles of unwanted fruitcake sent to you by well-meaning relatives and navigating a touchy political conversation with an uncle who had a few too many glasses of egg-nog, making a gingerbread house might be the most frustrating part of the holiday season. Sure, decorating your cookie abode seems fun at first, but when you discover how unbelievably difficult it is to secure weighty gingerbread walls with little more than an icing adhesive and your candy decorations topple off the roof in a sticky glob, your holiday spirit may begin to wane.

However, a recently-announced contest might inspire you to once again try your hand at this tricky holiday construction project. However, instead of gingerbread, you'll have to use a familiar breakfast pastry. If you can create a gingerbread house out of Kellogg's Pop-Tarts, and submit it for judgment, you could win a significant cash prize.