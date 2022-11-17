Panera Is Entering The Milkshake Game With Decadent Test Items

Making a milkshake that is mixed together with another dessert is a grand, delicious tradition. Of course, everyone's familiar with the ever-popular ice cream flavor, cookies and cream. According to Dairy Herd, this famous combination came about when dairy plant manager Shirley Seas, inspired to invent a new dessert flavor, had two of his students smash Oreos into ice cream.

Recently, it was revealed that the world of desert-infused milkshakes was growing. Panera Bread is probably best known for its selection of soups, salads, and sandwiches. However, it's also a bakery, which sells bread, bagels, and a whole slew of delicious desserts. Drawing upon the fanfare surrounding some of their sweet offerings, the chain recently decided to experiment with a line of Bakery Shakes in a few lucky Texas markets, per The Fast Food Post. For $5.79, you can experience the newest offering in the world of ice cream combinations.