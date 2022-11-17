Panera Is Entering The Milkshake Game With Decadent Test Items
Making a milkshake that is mixed together with another dessert is a grand, delicious tradition. Of course, everyone's familiar with the ever-popular ice cream flavor, cookies and cream. According to Dairy Herd, this famous combination came about when dairy plant manager Shirley Seas, inspired to invent a new dessert flavor, had two of his students smash Oreos into ice cream.
Recently, it was revealed that the world of desert-infused milkshakes was growing. Panera Bread is probably best known for its selection of soups, salads, and sandwiches. However, it's also a bakery, which sells bread, bagels, and a whole slew of delicious desserts. Drawing upon the fanfare surrounding some of their sweet offerings, the chain recently decided to experiment with a line of Bakery Shakes in a few lucky Texas markets, per The Fast Food Post. For $5.79, you can experience the newest offering in the world of ice cream combinations.
Panera's new Bakery Shakes are crafted with classic desserts
According to Nation's Restaurant News, the three flavors, which the franchise hopes to bring nationwide in 2023, when warm weather returns, are The Kitchen Sink, Fudge Brownie Swirl, and Strawberry Cheesecake Swirl. Two of the shake offerings are based around a dessert item already offered at Panera Bread, while one is an entirely new creation.
The Kitchen Sink Shake draws inspiration from their fully-loaded Kitchen Sink Cookie, which contains semi-sweet chocolate, milk chocolate, caramel pieces, pretzels, and flake salt, via Panera Bread. All of these elements will be incorporated into the milkshake, along with a dollop of whipped cream and a drizzle of caramel. The Fudge Brownie Swirl Shake features Panera brownies, per Nation's Restaurant News. It also gets topped with whipped cream but substitutes the caramel drizzle for chocolate. Though it has no corresponding Panera dessert, The Strawberry Cheesecake Swirl Shake, it's sure to tickle the taste buds with its mix of strawberry puree and cream cheese. There's no drizzle on this shake. Instead, the whipped cream will be decorated with fresh strawberries.