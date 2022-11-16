Absolut Collabs With Hauste For A $199 Espresso Martini Inspired Holiday Handbag
Are you a big enough fan of your favorite liquor that you'd buy merchandise to promote it? And if the answer is no, would you change your mind if it was really, really cool? In an unexpected twist, vodka brands are breaking into the handbag market. Available earlier this month, a fashionable collaboration from Dundas and Grey Goose comes in blue with a sleek, crystal-esque design. Its chain is removable, so it can be used as a shoulder bag or a clutch as needed. "I think when combining forces between the energy of Dundas and such an iconic brand as Grey Goose is when magic happens. I also enjoy the taste and the clean design of the bottle appeals to my Celtic roots," designer Peter Dundas said.
Announced this week, Absolut has paired with Hauste to release its own handbag. This one is arguably more unique, as it's designed to look just like the beverage it promotes.
The espresso martini is on the rise
According to a press release, Absolut vodka has partnered with Hauste designer Nikolas Bentel to create a one-of-a-kind hand bag for the holidays. Part of the Born to Mix — World of Absolut Cocktails campaign, the bag is intended to look exactly like an espresso martini with a chain for shoulder use. Designer Bentel describes the bag as "the perfect mix of bold complexity and classic nostalgia." It's priced at $199 and will be available beginning on Black Friday.
The choice to create the bag in an espresso martini's likeness comes from the cocktail's recent surge in popularity. Per Inside Hook, talk about the beverage increased by 300% in the first six months of 2021. Before making its way to the States, the coffee-based drink had a major market in Australia. The founder of Black Spirits, Tom Baker, explains that "the U.S. has had an obsession with specialty coffee for the last five years, it was really only a matter of time." If you're interested in getting your hands on the new bag, check out Hauste's website at the time of drop.