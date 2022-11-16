Absolut Collabs With Hauste For A $199 Espresso Martini Inspired Holiday Handbag

Are you a big enough fan of your favorite liquor that you'd buy merchandise to promote it? And if the answer is no, would you change your mind if it was really, really cool? In an unexpected twist, vodka brands are breaking into the handbag market. Available earlier this month, a fashionable collaboration from Dundas and Grey Goose comes in blue with a sleek, crystal-esque design. Its chain is removable, so it can be used as a shoulder bag or a clutch as needed. "I think when combining forces between the energy of Dundas and such an iconic brand as Grey Goose is when magic happens. I also enjoy the taste and the clean design of the bottle appeals to my Celtic roots," designer Peter Dundas said.

Announced this week, Absolut has paired with Hauste to release its own handbag. This one is arguably more unique, as it's designed to look just like the beverage it promotes.