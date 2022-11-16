Fast Food Chains Are Warning Customers Of A Lettuce Shortage

When the COVID-19 scare was at its peak, food shortages were something we came to accept. Chicken was impacted in early 2021, causing restaurants to raise their prices and even suspend wing sales altogether (via The Washington Post). In a YUM Brands earnings call transcribed by The Motley Fool, CEO David Gibbs cited demands at KFC as one factor driving the shortage. "Demand for the new sandwich has been so strong that, coupled with general tightening in domestic chicken supply, our main challenge has been keeping up with that demand," he said at the time.

The shortages affected families so severely, Vision of Humanity reported that they increased the possibility of famine for 113 million people worldwide. Finances were already tight in these households pre-pandemic, so when the virus hit, it became even more difficult to keep food on the table. There was a time when people feared this may never improve, but to everyone's relief, the world began to heal in 2022. So although another food shortage is upon us, at least COVID-19 isn't the one to blame.