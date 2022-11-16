Fast Food Chains Are Warning Customers Of A Lettuce Shortage
When the COVID-19 scare was at its peak, food shortages were something we came to accept. Chicken was impacted in early 2021, causing restaurants to raise their prices and even suspend wing sales altogether (via The Washington Post). In a YUM Brands earnings call transcribed by The Motley Fool, CEO David Gibbs cited demands at KFC as one factor driving the shortage. "Demand for the new sandwich has been so strong that, coupled with general tightening in domestic chicken supply, our main challenge has been keeping up with that demand," he said at the time.
The shortages affected families so severely, Vision of Humanity reported that they increased the possibility of famine for 113 million people worldwide. Finances were already tight in these households pre-pandemic, so when the virus hit, it became even more difficult to keep food on the table. There was a time when people feared this may never improve, but to everyone's relief, the world began to heal in 2022. So although another food shortage is upon us, at least COVID-19 isn't the one to blame.
Pathogens are destroying the lettuce fields
At least two fast food eateries have reported an issue stocking lettuce in the last week. A spokesperson from Taco Bell explained to Insider that a banner posted on its app warning customers of the shortage was posted out of "an abundance of caution" in case a local restaurant wasn't able to find any. A message on Chick-fil-A's app claims the same, reading "Due to global supply chain challenges, we may be temporarily out of lettuce. Some menu items may be unavailable or prepared differently."
According to KSBW, the issue was caused by disease-spreading pathogens in Salinas Valley's lettuce fields. "It's not a supply issue, it's a price issue for us right now," The Salad Shoppe owner Josh Gentle said. He claimed that a box of lettuce is currently selling for $70, and a single head is being sold for more than $4 in the affected area. Fortunately, as long as America has a cold winter, the pathogens should be killed off soon.