Stanley Tucci Celebrated His Birthday With A Wheel Of Cheese Cake

A video posted to Stanley Tucci's Instagram account with the caption "my kind of cake" shows the beloved actor holding a bouquet of birthday balloons. His wife, Felicity Blunt, carries over a platter decked out with a wheel of cheese and garnished with purple grapes as a background crowd (dare we hope that sister-in-law and fellow actor Emily was one of them?) sings "Happy Birthday." She explains to the camera that the "cake" is actually a wheel of cheese, and then Tucci inquires if it's pecorino. She then tells him it's goat cheese, saying, "It's an old goat for my old goat."

In fact, although the cheese wheel probably seems like an odd choice to many, in certain cultures cheese is the grand finale of a traditional feast. For example, the British tradition is to serve cheese post-dessert, often with a glass of port, says Good Food. However, the French, who are legendary for their love of fromage, prefer cheese directly before the sweetest course. So clearly, there's some wiggle room when it comes to cheesy etiquette.

People are eating up the video of the unconventional fete, with more than 70,000 likes and tons of comments in only three days. Many of the comments are simple "Happy Birthday" wishes from celebs like Ina Garten and Julianne Moore, however one fan said what many more were likely thinking when they commented, "Wishing you many more because we want to see more of Italy through your eyes!"