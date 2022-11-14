Stove Top's Famous Stretchy Stuffing Pants Have Returned For Thanksgiving

Stove Top just announced that it will be bringing back a hot new product this holiday season from its past. According to a press release, via Business Wire, the brand is re-releasing its iconic stuffing pants for Thanksgiving and in celebration of its 50th anniversary. The new product comes to bring a sense of "comfort and convenience" to the Thanksgiving table.

Starting on November 16, you can order the unisex sweatpants on Amazon for $24.90 — and only for a limited time. The joggers come in a vibrant red hue to match the box of Stove Top's own stuffings, offering an extra-wide waistband (so you have room to eat as much stuffing as your heart desires), and a large cargo pocket (just in case you'd like to sneak some dinner rolls for later).

While these iconic pants were briefly available in 2017, they took a small hiatus before their reintroduction this year, according to People. So while the pants themselves aren't completely new, they are an upgrade from the previous. So if you bought a pair in 2017, you can always buy these too. The stuffing pants are only available while supplies last, so don't gobble. We mean dawdle.