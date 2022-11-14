Stove Top's Famous Stretchy Stuffing Pants Have Returned For Thanksgiving
You might recognize the name Stove Top as the quick stuffing brand that graces many pantry shelves during the holiday season. The brand has been aiding cooks in their perilous journeys through the world of Thanksgiving side dishes since its origin in 1972, per The New York Times. Stove Top helps craft quick and easy-to-make stuffings in an array of flavors like sage, turkey herb, and cornbread among others, via Kraft Heinz.
Each box saves a chef the hassle of messily making the stuffing themselves for a Thanksgiving turkey, and the product probably became life-changing for those that were just not sure where to start with their stuffing. While Stove Top has made great strides for people in the food department, the brand entered itself into a whole new category with the unveiling of one new product in 2017, per USA Today. And that product was not a new variety of its stuffing, it was pants.
Stove Top's contribution to the world of fashion
Stove Top just announced that it will be bringing back a hot new product this holiday season from its past. According to a press release, via Business Wire, the brand is re-releasing its iconic stuffing pants for Thanksgiving and in celebration of its 50th anniversary. The new product comes to bring a sense of "comfort and convenience" to the Thanksgiving table.
Starting on November 16, you can order the unisex sweatpants on Amazon for $24.90 — and only for a limited time. The joggers come in a vibrant red hue to match the box of Stove Top's own stuffings, offering an extra-wide waistband (so you have room to eat as much stuffing as your heart desires), and a large cargo pocket (just in case you'd like to sneak some dinner rolls for later).
While these iconic pants were briefly available in 2017, they took a small hiatus before their reintroduction this year, according to People. So while the pants themselves aren't completely new, they are an upgrade from the previous. So if you bought a pair in 2017, you can always buy these too. The stuffing pants are only available while supplies last, so don't gobble. We mean dawdle.