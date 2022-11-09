Daily Meal Survey: The Pie Shortcut Showing Up On Most Thanksgiving Tables This Year

When you think of taking shortcuts around Thanksgiving, there is usually a motive behind the desired convenience: maybe you need to save time in the kitchen while juggling seven different dishes at once, or perhaps you're taking the easier route to save money. According to NielsenIQ, 93% of Americans plan to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, and many are opting to take shortcuts on the big day due to rising costs.

Even if the November holiday this year will look slightly different for some, Martha Stewart outlines how pie has become and remains the quintessential Thanksgiving dessert. This was only confirmed in 2019 when a poll conducted by Harris of 2,000 participants via Bake claimed 93% of Americans eat pie on Thanksgiving Day.

This year, however, people are adjusting their yearly rituals when it comes to America's favorite holiday dessert. Considering the standard ingredients you need to make a classic pie crust, just one cup of butter, if following the process by MasterClass, makes two layers of crust which can cost a pretty penny if you plan on making multiple pies. Before you make a trip to the nearest grocery store to stock up on homemade pumpkin pie recipe ingredients, you may be interested to know what shortcuts Americans are relying on the most this holiday season when it comes to their essential post-dinner treat.