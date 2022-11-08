The Incredible Number Of Rotisserie Chickens One Philadelphia Man Just Ate In A Month
Rotisserie chickens are a grocery store staple that, despite inflation, have remained one of the best deals in the game. According to NPR, poultry prices ramped up more than 16% between January and April, but rotisserie chicken costs remained low. Though NPR suggests the price fix is a tactic to bring shoppers into the store, the fact remains that they're an affordable family dinner.
It doesn't take much to go viral these days; it seems people are regularly breaking records for silly feats, such as eating the most chicken wings in 30 minutes or the most ghost peppers in 60 seconds. And one Philadelphia man's love for rotisserie chickens put him in the spotlight in ways you might never expect.
Today reports that Alexander Tominsky, a 31-year-old restaurant server living in Philadelphia, decided to take his rotisserie chicken passion and turn it into a personal challenge. And while it might not be "record-setting," it's still a food feat worth squawking about.
Alexander Tominsky ate 40 rotisserie chickens in 40 days
Alexander Tominsky is no chicken; the restaurant server just conquered a personal challenge to eat 30 rotisserie chickens in 30 days — and he even ended up stretching it out to 40 days, per Today. The challenge started for no reason other than Tominsky wanting to do something that would make people smile. He tweeted about his "journey" and slowly started to gain a following.
Tominsky documented the process and even invited people to come to a Philadelphia pier to watch him consume his 40th (and final) rotisserie chicken. The New York Times reported that dozens of people turned out to watch Tominsky complete the journey and were chanting as he took his final bites.
As for whether he enjoyed the process, Tominsky was "happy that it's over" by the time he finished. "The pain is part of it," he told The New York Times. "The abuse, the torture — all of that is just part of the experience."