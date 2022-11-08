The Incredible Number Of Rotisserie Chickens One Philadelphia Man Just Ate In A Month

Rotisserie chickens are a grocery store staple that, despite inflation, have remained one of the best deals in the game. According to NPR, poultry prices ramped up more than 16% between January and April, but rotisserie chicken costs remained low. Though NPR suggests the price fix is a tactic to bring shoppers into the store, the fact remains that they're an affordable family dinner.

It doesn't take much to go viral these days; it seems people are regularly breaking records for silly feats, such as eating the most chicken wings in 30 minutes or the most ghost peppers in 60 seconds. And one Philadelphia man's love for rotisserie chickens put him in the spotlight in ways you might never expect.

Today reports that Alexander Tominsky, a 31-year-old restaurant server living in Philadelphia, decided to take his rotisserie chicken passion and turn it into a personal challenge. And while it might not be "record-setting," it's still a food feat worth squawking about.