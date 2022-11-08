Make A Smokier Pecan Pie With One Bold Ingredient

If you're celebrating Thanksgiving this year, there's a solid chance that pie is on the upcoming menu. While pumpkin has been known to reign as the king of Thanksgiving pies, the abundance of pecan lovers in the U.S. has made pecan pie another popular variety for holiday gatherings. According to a 2020 YouGov America survey, not only did one-third of the participants plan to make some of their Thanksgiving pies homemade, but pecan pie ranked second as the most loved variety to enjoy on the last Thursday of the month.

American Pecan Council claims that pecans are America's one and only native nut. Their heritage links all the way back to Indigenous tribes harvesting wild pecans for sustenance thousands of years ago. Since 80% of the globe's pecans come from America, per American Pecan Council, Millican Pecan claims that pecan trees are typically harvested between October and December, a seasonally appropriate pie celebrating one of our nation's native foods makes perfect sense.

If you want to make traditional Thanksgiving pies, Culture Trip adds that the most classic pecan pie ingredients are eggs, butter, nuts, sugar, and some kind of binding syrup. No one can argue over a traditional classic, but there is one ingredient you may want to add to this year's pie that could only elevate this culturally rich Thanksgiving staple.