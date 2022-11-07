The World's Best Cheese For 2022 Has Been Made Official

Each year, the World Cheese Awards (WCA) competition — part of The Guild of Fine Food (GFF) — is held to declare the best of the best cheese from around the world. Cheesemakers from all over the world can compete for overall prizes, as well as for country- and variety-specific awards during the competition. This year's competition was held in Wales and was actually sponsored by the Welsh government.

The World Cheese Awards took place on November 2, according to GFF, beginning just after 10 a.m. that day. The judging panel changes each year, ensuring that the process is unbiased. Judges work in teams of three, working their way through 98 different tables piled high with cheese to find the best, multi-dimensional morsels, according to CNN. The cheeses were judged based on smell, feel, and of course, taste. After a fierce competition between over 4,000 different cheeses, the final results are finally in, and one specific cheese came out on top.