Hostess' New Limited-Edition Treats Will Make Your Holiday Season More Festive
The beginning of every new season typically means a variety of new limited-edition products from our favorite brands are hitting the shelves.
According to Forbes, limited-edition can mean big things for those brands and consumers alike, creating a special experience for shoppers while bringing attention to an otherwise mundane product. From Krispy Kreme's highly anticipated release of its pumpkin spice donuts at the beginning of fall to holiday blends of some of America's best coffee hitting the shelves, classic brands let loose a comforting array of flavors with each change in the weather.
With winter right around the corner, some brands are already starting to release products inspired by all things associated with the holiday season. Hostess, the brand that has graced us all with a slew of sugary delights (including Twinkies ice cream for devoted lovers of the sponge-cake delight) is no exception. Say hello to Hostess' limited-edition lineup of holiday treats.
Hostess celebrates the season with four new treats
Hostess is wasting no time in rolling out its holiday treats with four new products already coming to stores this November. According to Thrillist, the lineup includes a few classic iterations of holiday Hostess delights as well as one new release entirely. According to Hostess, via PR Newswire, the new Hostess holiday product for the year includes the Holiday HoHos which are the classic chocolatey rolls in winter-wonderland-themed holiday packaging. Other sweets include returning favorites such as the Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Flavored Donettes, Hostess Holiday CupCakes, and the Mint Chocolate Flavored Twinkies.
These limited-edition holiday products will be available for a limited time at grocery stores nationwide. The announcement of the goodies comes only a few months after Hostess pledged to focus more of its resources on product innovation during an investor conference this past summer, per Food Business News. The push includes a revaluation of some of the company's packaging as well as the contents of some recipes. As long as the iconic Twinkie is left alone (and the holiday products prove to be as delicious as they sound) we say bring it on.