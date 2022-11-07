Hostess' New Limited-Edition Treats Will Make Your Holiday Season More Festive

The beginning of every new season typically means a variety of new limited-edition products from our favorite brands are hitting the shelves.

According to Forbes, limited-edition can mean big things for those brands and consumers alike, creating a special experience for shoppers while bringing attention to an otherwise mundane product. From Krispy Kreme's highly anticipated release of its pumpkin spice donuts at the beginning of fall to holiday blends of some of America's best coffee hitting the shelves, classic brands let loose a comforting array of flavors with each change in the weather.

With winter right around the corner, some brands are already starting to release products inspired by all things associated with the holiday season. Hostess, the brand that has graced us all with a slew of sugary delights (including Twinkies ice cream for devoted lovers of the sponge-cake delight) is no exception. Say hello to Hostess' limited-edition lineup of holiday treats.