The One Scheduling Tip To Keep In Mind For Friendsgiving

Apart from your traditional Thanksgiving dinner, you may be one of the many Americans planning to also celebrate the fairly new Friendsgiving tradition which, according to Axios, has gained significant traction in the U.S. over the last decade. According to a survey conducted by OnePoll and Sabra last year, a survey of 2,000 young Americans revealed that 68% preferred to celebrate Friendsgiving over the standard November holiday, via SWNS Digital.

While sociologist and professor Amy Adamczyk divulged to CNN her theory surrounding the birth of Friendsgiving and its intrinsic link to the Great Recession in 2007, Merriam-Webster claims the tradition didn't fall under national recognition until 2011 when Baileys Irish Cream used the word in a seasonal advertisement. From then on, the term was noted significantly on the internet and even used in popular television shows.

Before you decide to throw a great Friendsgiving dinner, you'll want to ensure all your closest friends can attend the blessed event. After all, according to Statista, 53.4 million Americans traveled around the Thanksgiving holiday in 2021. Since Friendsgiving has become an additional celebration in the month of November when is the standard time to celebrate the occasion?