How Did Friendsgiving Get Its Start?

The term "Friendsgiving" may be relatively new to the lexicon of American portmanteaus, but the concept of spending the last Thursday in November with one's dearest pals is likely much older. The term suggests an alternative to the Thanksgiving tradition, which tends to favor the nuclear family over the chosen family. That might be why so many Turkey Day dinners culminate in heated arguments between those who are bound to each other by blood and not by choice. If you think we're generalizing, just look at popular Hollywood depictions of dysfunctional family gatherings — "Home for the Holidays" is a good one.

Unless you're someone that gets along swimmingly with your parents, siblings, and extended family members, the idea of spending the day with friends might be a welcome substitute. If you love spending time with both your family and your friends, you might treat Friendsgiving as a casual potluck dinner that occurs a week or two before the actual holiday. If you're looking for a piece of trivia to share at the table, fill in your fellow dinner guests on the various origin stories behind the word.