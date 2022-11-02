Airline Passengers Could Earn A Free Subway Footlong On National Sandwich Day
Air travel, however essential it might be for some passengers, is notorious for some of its many drawbacks. One of the biggest concerns for travelers is the dreaded possibility of getting stuck with the middle seat. Per NBC News, most people would rather do literally anything than get handed that card. Squishing yourself between two strangers is usually never high up on anyone's list of wants because the placement comes with virtually no perks. Stuck halfway between easy aisle access and a beautiful sky-view, you're so close yet so far.
But now, the tide for some of those unlucky travelers might be turning. Passengers might not actually mind getting stuck in the middle position all thanks to National Sandwich Day. In recognition of the holiday, Subway is giving its condolences to those stuck "sandwiched" between two strangers on a flight with a hot new promotion. For one day (and one day only), you might be fighting for a plane's most hated spot.
Subway offers consolation for sandwiched flyers
According to Thrillist, Subway will start offering some passengers a free sandwich in honor of National Sandwich Day. On November 3, the chain will be giving away exactly 10,000 Subway Series footlong subs to those travelers in a middle seat on a plane.
To enter, you simply need to snap a photo of yourself in the unfortunate middle seating placement on November 3 and submit it to the Subway website. Entries will receive an electronic gift card from the sub-chain before the promotion ends at midnight on November 4. If you're trying to avoid flying, Subway is also giving away footlong subs when you use the promo code, FLBOGO on Subway's website or app.
Per Thrillist, the promotion is highlighting Subway's new footlong Series menu offering which features sandwiches like new chipotle cheesesteaks, clubs, chicken varieties, and a slew of other signature options. Now the only question is, is this prize big enough to truly ease the pain of receiving the notorious middle spot?