Airline Passengers Could Earn A Free Subway Footlong On National Sandwich Day

Air travel, however essential it might be for some passengers, is notorious for some of its many drawbacks. One of the biggest concerns for travelers is the dreaded possibility of getting stuck with the middle seat. Per NBC News, most people would rather do literally anything than get handed that card. Squishing yourself between two strangers is usually never high up on anyone's list of wants because the placement comes with virtually no perks. Stuck halfway between easy aisle access and a beautiful sky-view, you're so close yet so far.

But now, the tide for some of those unlucky travelers might be turning. Passengers might not actually mind getting stuck in the middle position all thanks to National Sandwich Day. In recognition of the holiday, Subway is giving its condolences to those stuck "sandwiched" between two strangers on a flight with a hot new promotion. For one day (and one day only), you might be fighting for a plane's most hated spot.