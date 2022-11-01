Blockbuster Is Returning With A Boozy Twist
When looking back on the age of video stores, the era immediately brings to mind an essence of nostalgia. These were the times before Netflix and all of the other streaming giants first exploded into popularity in 2007, according to The Crimson White. Picking out a movie back then was not as simple as popping a squat on the couch and grabbing the remote. It was an experience, an entire afternoon that was spent scouring shelves for just the right film.
One of the biggest players of this video-store era was, of course, Blockbuster. At the height of its success, Blockbuster had over 9,000 locations and over 50 million members, according to Indigo9 Digital. But after facing stiff competition with Netflix, a recession, and not to mention some poorly-executed leadership choices, per Forbes, things went downhill for Blockbuster. While Blockbuster went out of business in 2010, there is still one location left in Bend, Oregon, per Wisconsin Public Radio. Many Millennials mourn the loss of such an iconic fixture of their lives, but you might not have to feel the loss so hard anymore. Because Blockbuster is back in another form.
The future of Blockbuster is in its cocktails
While Blockbuster's days as a successful video store might be over (at least for now), its time in the sun has not been completely snuffed out. According to Food & Wine, Blockbuster is making a comeback in LA with the introduction of its very own video-rental-themed pop-up bar. The new speakeasy bar features the original look of the iconic video store in all its glory — but now complete with a full bar. Per KDWN, the newly themed bar opened its doors on Halloween and is open until February. Tickets are available for the experience for $45 on the Blockbuster website. Each comes with two cocktails.
Instead of movies in the aisles, featured titles will be categories of drinks inspired by movies from the '90s and early 2000s, says KDWN. Simply bring the special feature to the bartender at the counter and wait for your drink. In addition to drinks, the bar will feature snack foods such as flatbreads, truffle fries, sundaes, and more. While this themed bar is brand-new, the love that has remained for Blockbuster could push it into one of the best bars in the state. Let's just hope the success inspires other locations, but for now, a trip to LA might be worth it.