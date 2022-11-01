Blockbuster Is Returning With A Boozy Twist

When looking back on the age of video stores, the era immediately brings to mind an essence of nostalgia. These were the times before Netflix and all of the other streaming giants first exploded into popularity in 2007, according to The Crimson White. Picking out a movie back then was not as simple as popping a squat on the couch and grabbing the remote. It was an experience, an entire afternoon that was spent scouring shelves for just the right film.

One of the biggest players of this video-store era was, of course, Blockbuster. At the height of its success, Blockbuster had over 9,000 locations and over 50 million members, according to Indigo9 Digital. But after facing stiff competition with Netflix, a recession, and not to mention some poorly-executed leadership choices, per Forbes, things went downhill for Blockbuster. While Blockbuster went out of business in 2010, there is still one location left in Bend, Oregon, per Wisconsin Public Radio. Many Millennials mourn the loss of such an iconic fixture of their lives, but you might not have to feel the loss so hard anymore. Because Blockbuster is back in another form.