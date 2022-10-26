One Early Halloween Food Tradition Was All About Romance

While many Americans celebrate Halloween, few may know why it exists. Aside from the holiday serving as the perfect excuse to eat candy and wear a costume, there's a method behind the madness. According to History, the holiday as we know it actually stems from an old Celtic tradition called Samhain.

In ancient times, those involved in Celtic culture would wear costumes and light bonfires in an effort to ward off ghosts. Since the Celts believed November 1 marked the end of summer and the start of the new year, October 31 was the perfect time for Samhain to commence. Winter meant more death and crop loss, and some believed this night opened the gates between the living and the dead. Later in the eighth century, Pope Gregory III created All Saints Day on November 1, and incorporated many of the traditions of Samhain, per History. Back then, the evening before All Saints Day was called All Hallows Eve, which eventually became Halloween.

While the origins of the spooky holiday itself are interesting, many different traditions around Halloween have sprung up over time. Carving jack-o'-lanterns and telling scary stories are a few of the most common traditions, but some other very strange practices have taken place during the spooky season across history. One of the more peculiar ones involves a future-predicting piece of kale.