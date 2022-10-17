Alaska Canceled Its Snow Crab Season For The First Time In History. Here's Why

With towering glaciers surrounding much of the region, not to mention rolling hills and valleys abounding, Alaska's natural beauty is revered by many, according to National Geographic. People might visit the state for one of its many national parks or even for a chance to witness the aurora borealis, but another one of its most popular draws is the abundance of wildlife. Some of Alaska's most recognizable mammals are its black and brown bears, but the region also hosts a thriving population of sea creatures like beluga whales, walruses, and more.

In fact, Food & Wine reveals, one of the region's most popular forms of wildlife — though more for commercial reasons — is its snow crab. Many people anxiously await the Bering Sea snow crab season each year, and some fisheries even rely almost entirely on the success of the multimillion-dollar operation, according to The Seattle Times. But in a shocking turn of events, Alaska has now canceled its regular snow crab season for the first time ever due to a very worrisome problem — a problem that, as Alaska Department of Fish and Game researcher Ben Daly told CBS News, could be a "canary in a coal mine" signaling future distress for the snow crab and other cold-water species.