The Formula That Determines How Much Halloween Candy You Should Buy

Every Halloween season, grocery store shelves become packed with bags of Halloween candies. From milky fun-size chocolate bars to boxes of Skittles and Bottle Caps, there's something out there for every kind of trick-or-treater to enjoy. But with the sheer amount of popular Halloween candy on the shelves, it can be overwhelming to make a choice. From different variety packs to allergy-friendly choices, there isn't any real guide to buying the perfect amount of candy. And with almost no way of knowing how many costume-clad kids will stop by your house on Halloween night, how can you know if you're buying too little or too much?

After the Halloween season is over, you've either left the last few stragglers of the night empty-handed or you have enough candy left over to last you for the rest of the year. It's become a part of the Halloween experience. But now, it doesn't have to be. If you dread getting it all wrong and overbuying Halloween sweets, this new easy-to-use online calculator by Mars Inc. and Shipt is just for you.