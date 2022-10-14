The Special Beer Busch's Exclusively Released For Dogs

Cracking open an ice-cold beer with friends is a common way to enjoy an evening. If you're like many Americans, you're probably pretty familiar with buying a six-pack of Bud Light, Guinness, or Corona, on the way to a kickback. But for those that prefer to grab a crisp can of Busch, you're far from alone. USA Today reports that Busch stands as one of the top ten biggest beer brands in America. With its surprisingly low-calorie count, it's a great option for those looking for an alternative to more indulgent brews.

With all of the different varieties of Busch, ranging from Busch Light to Busch Ice, or even the refreshing apple-flavored option, there's a little bit of Busch for almost everybody. On October 11, Busch added another variety of beer to its lineup, but it's actually not meant for you. Times are a-changing, and if you've ever wished you could crack open a cold one with your best friend, now you can. And if you're wondering who we mean by best friend, we're talking about your dog.