The Special Beer Busch's Exclusively Released For Dogs
Cracking open an ice-cold beer with friends is a common way to enjoy an evening. If you're like many Americans, you're probably pretty familiar with buying a six-pack of Bud Light, Guinness, or Corona, on the way to a kickback. But for those that prefer to grab a crisp can of Busch, you're far from alone. USA Today reports that Busch stands as one of the top ten biggest beer brands in America. With its surprisingly low-calorie count, it's a great option for those looking for an alternative to more indulgent brews.
With all of the different varieties of Busch, ranging from Busch Light to Busch Ice, or even the refreshing apple-flavored option, there's a little bit of Busch for almost everybody. On October 11, Busch added another variety of beer to its lineup, but it's actually not meant for you. Times are a-changing, and if you've ever wished you could crack open a cold one with your best friend, now you can. And if you're wondering who we mean by best friend, we're talking about your dog.
The perfect brew for your pooch
Following the release of Busch's pork-flavored Dog Brew in 2020, the new Busch Light Turkey Brew is out now. According to Food & Wine, the original Dog Brew was met with so much praise from dog lovers that the product sold out in 24 hours. This time around, the company hopes to keep the batch in stock for much longer.
While the drink is called beer, don't worry, the ingredients are actually pooch-friendly. The original Dog Brew consisted of pork bone broth, water, an assortment of vegetables, and added herbs and spices. And this new variety features ingredients such as bone-in turkey, sweet potato, ginger, basil and peppermint leaves, turmeric, and water. If you'd like to get this treat for your dog, four-packs of Dog Brew are available for purchase on Busch's Beer Gear website.
While Dog Brew might just be the perfect beer for your pet, it is technically able to be consumed by humans, too (although it's certainly more tailored to your hound's tastes). So the next time you're planning to crack open a cold one, don't forget to grab a four-pack of Dog Brew for your pup.