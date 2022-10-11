How One Man Ended Up Marrying A Hard MTN Dew

As the old adage goes: what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. In the land of Sin City almost anything can happen — at least that's what we've gathered from "The Hangover" – but for the most part, you can trust it won't leave city lines. That is, of course, unless you marry someone while you're there.

Las Vegas is far from an uncommon place for these ceremonies to happen. Celebrities Lily Allen and David Harbour tied the knot there in 2020 and their ceremony was officiated by an Elvis impersonator, per People. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker also exchanged vows in Vegas this April, according to Vogue, and yet again, an Elvis impersonator was involved.

The lure of a Vegas wedding makes sense and according to Business Insider a whole lot of people make the trek every year to make it happen, celebrity or not. According to Food & Wine, a man from Indiana recently made the trip. His partner-to-be? A can of Hard Mtn Dew.