National Meatball Day is coming up on March 9, but really every day is meatball day in the U.S., especially when Olive Garden just rolled out a bowl-shaped pizza filled with cheese and 10 meatballs for $8.99. At the other end of the price spectrum, however, is the $100 meatball at Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse in Manhattan.
Davio’s was already famous for its $13 Kobe beef meatballs, and now it’s upgrading that to an over-the-top meatball indulgence for National Meatball Day. Davio’s $100 meatball is made of Wagyu beef and winter truffles, with a molten center of foie gras and truffle caciocavallo cheese. It’s covered in a creamy shallot and Champagne sauce, and it comes paired with a glass of 2012 Prunotto Barolo wine.
There are other expensive meatballs in the world, of course. In 2016 The Yorkshire Meatball Co. made a Wagyu beef meatball with Iron Age pork, black truffles, and glazed with a 1996 Chateau Mouton Rothschild wine and said they’d have to charge £50, or right around $70 for it. And in 2016 Memphis Meats made the first “cultured” meatball from meat that was grown in a lab from animal cells, which at the time cost $18,000 per pound to grow.
Davio’s says its $100 meatball is the most expensive meatball in New York, but it will only be available on March 9 at the restaurant's Lexington Ave. location in Manhattan, in honor of National Meatball Day. The $100 meatball must be ordered 24 hours in advance, and can be reserved by calling 212-661-4810. For a less high-end but still quite delicious meatball experience, here are America’s best spaghetti and meatballs.
Chrissy Teigen was worried TSA would throw away her creamy, bacon-crusted scalloped potatoes
Davio’s says its $100 meatball is the most expensive one in New York
These will seriously make you think it’s time to quit your job and start traveling
Baked goods that we find on every holiday platter have been popularized because of Bake-Off submissions and winners
Many of these cities are worth visiting; just make sure you’re careful