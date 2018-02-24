National Meatball Day is coming up on March 9, but really every day is meatball day in the U.S., especially when Olive Garden just rolled out a bowl-shaped pizza filled with cheese and 10 meatballs for $8.99. At the other end of the price spectrum, however, is the $100 meatball at Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse in Manhattan. More on Meatballs Vegan Contestant Receives Death Threats After Meatball Contest

Davio’s was already famous for its $13 Kobe beef meatballs, and now it’s upgrading that to an over-the-top meatball indulgence for National Meatball Day. Davio’s $100 meatball is made of Wagyu beef and winter truffles, with a molten center of foie gras and truffle caciocavallo cheese. It’s covered in a creamy shallot and Champagne sauce, and it comes paired with a glass of 2012 Prunotto Barolo wine.

There are other expensive meatballs in the world, of course. In 2016 The Yorkshire Meatball Co. made a Wagyu beef meatball with Iron Age pork, black truffles, and glazed with a 1996 Chateau Mouton Rothschild wine and said they’d have to charge £50, or right around $70 for it. And in 2016 Memphis Meats made the first “cultured” meatball from meat that was grown in a lab from animal cells, which at the time cost $18,000 per pound to grow.

Davio’s says its $100 meatball is the most expensive meatball in New York, but it will only be available on March 9 at the restaurant's Lexington Ave. location in Manhattan, in honor of National Meatball Day. The $100 meatball must be ordered 24 hours in advance, and can be reserved by calling 212-661-4810. For a less high-end but still quite delicious meatball experience, here are America’s best spaghetti and meatballs.