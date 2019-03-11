The World’s Oldest Person Can’t Get Enough of These Foods

Being named the oldest person in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records should come with some privileges, and that should include the ability to eat whatever you want. Japan’s Kane Tanaka was just recognized as the world’s oldest person at the sprightly age of 116 years, and apparently she’s not too old to tuck in to strawberries and chocolates.

She was apparently in a hurry to get here even back a century-plus ago, arriving prematurely on Jan. 2, 1903, Guinness reports. Tanaka was born the same year the Wright brothers achieved powered flight. She wed Hideo Tanaka in 1922 when she was 19, despite not meeting before their wedding day, and they raised five children.

Food was a big part of her life, as Hideo ran a family business that made and sold sticky rice, Udon noodles, and Zenzai, a traditional Japanese bean dessert. In 1937, while her husband was in the military, she became more involved in the business, Guinness reports, polishing rice and making rice cakes.

She now lives at a rest home in Fukuoka, Japan, where she rises at 6 a.m., studies math, and is an expert Othello player. But at 116, she’s not sticking to kale and rice.

One of the main photos snapped of her world-record celebration shows her digging into a giant tower of strawberries, served with whipped cream. But she enjoys other treats too.

“During the presentation ceremony, Kane was given a box of chocolates which she immediately opened and started eating,” Guinness reported. “Later she was asked how many chocolates she wants to eat today, and replied, ‘100.’”

And according to The Daily Mail, she “had previously attributed her longevity to a strong appetite and her liking of sweets, coffee, and fizzy drinks.” So maybe you don’t need to put down that coffee cup or box of chocolates, at least if you’d like to make it to the century mark. Here’s a look at what the world’s oldest people eat every day.