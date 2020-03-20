When Is Easter 2020?

People around the world celebrate Easter in the spring, but the holiday’s date changes annually. In 2020, Easter is on Sunday, April 12. Many Easter traditions, like eating ham and dyeing eggs have stood the test of time. But no matter how you choose to celebrate, Easter is a perfect excuse to chow down on bunny-shaped chocolate and spend time with family.

Food for Easter

No holiday is complete without food, and Easter is no exception to that fact. Whether you’re contemplating buying brown or white eggs for your annual Easter egg hunt or using them to whip up Easter brunch for a crowd, it’s important to make sure you know all the best springtime recipes for this special Sunday.

If you find yourself with any leftovers, try making eggs with these unexpected ingredients.

Activities to celebrate Easter

After entering your Easter candy coma, try celebrating the springtime holiday by dyeing some Easter eggs. First, you must know how to cook and peel-hard boiled eggs perfectly every time. Then revel in the fact that you’re participating in a food tradition that dates back to the 13th century, which is just one fact about Easter you might not know.

After Easter specific activities it might be time to stop and smell the roses, or any other flower variety you desire. Give a warm welcome to spring by checking out the cherry blossoms in your area.

Where to travel for Easter

While Easter is a religious holiday for some, it is also a great time to celebrate the end of winter and the arrival of spring. This year, try taking a mini-vacation at one of the best spring destinations in every state.