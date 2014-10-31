When is Dia de los Muertos 2017?

Dia de los Muertos celebrations all start with a sugar skull (or 20) and inevitably end with a margarita. But when exactly is it time to turn on the mariachi music?

We know what you’re thinking, but don’t worry; unlike some of its holiday relatives like Thanksgiving and Memorial Day, Dia de los Muertos does occur on the same date, November 1, every year, and ends the following day on November 2.

The Day of the Dead, known in Spanish as Dia de los Muertos, is a two-day holiday honoring the spirits of the deceased. The celebration coincides with the Catholic holidays of All Saints' Day on November 1 and All Souls' Day on November 2.

Traditionally, this holiday focuses on gatherings of family and friends in honor of those who have passed. Living relatives visit graves and build private altars that resemble elaborate shrines and can be erected in the home or at the gravesites themselves.

They surround the altars with signs of their devotion called ofrendas to honor the deceased using former possessions, sugar skulls, marigolds, and the favorite foods of the person they lost. The holiday originated in Mexico and also happened to use some of the most brilliant, beautiful, and creative designs to honor their loved ones.

If you already know the date, knowing which day of the week Dia de los Muertos ends up falling on can help you plan out your fiesta accordingly. This year, Dia de los Muertos falls on:

Wednesday November 1-2, 2017

