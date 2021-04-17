Serve this crave-worthy sauce with all sorts of foods—try it on tuna burgers, with French fries or alongside vegetable spring rolls as an Asian-inspired dipping sauce.
This recipe is by Martha Stewart and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
- 3 Tablespoons powdered wasabi
- 1 Teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1 Teaspoon freshly squeezed lime juice
- 2 Teaspoons water
- 1 large egg, at room temperature
- 1/2 Cup canola or vegetable oil
- 1/2 Teaspoon soy sauce
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground coriander
Directions
Step 1: In a small bowl, combine 3 tablespoons powdered wasabi, 1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice, 1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lime juice and 2 teaspoons water. Let stand for 15 minutes.
Step 2: Meanwhile, break 1 large room temperature egg into food processor before turning it on. Slowly add 1/2 cup canola or vegetable oil, a few drops at a time at first, then in a thin, steady stream until mixture is thick, about 2 to 3 minutes.
Step 3: Add wasabi mixture, 1/2 teaspoon soy sauce and 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander, and pulse to combine, about 5 seconds. Refrigerate until ready to serve.