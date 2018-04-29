1,500 Cases of Gluten-Free Waffles Recalled for Containing Gluten

More than 1,500 cases of gluten-free waffles have been recalled because the waffles actually contain gluten, thanks to a packaging mix-up at the factory that led to regular waffles being put in boxes labeled gluten-free. More on Recalls Some Greenbelt Greenhouse Microgreens Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

According to the FDA, Van’s Foods has voluntarily recalled around 1,584 cases of Van’s Gluten-Free Waffles that had been distributed to stores in 11 states. Somehow, the wrong boxes were used, and Van’s Homestyle Belgian Waffles were shipped in packages labeled Van’s Gluten Free Original Waffles.

“The product inadvertently packaged in the Van's Gluten Free Waffle box contains gluten and undeclared milk,” the FDA said. “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or gluten run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.”

Nobody has reported being sickened as a result of eating the affected products, but people who have purchased Van’s Gluten Free Waffles are advised to check the boxes to make sure they are not part of the recall. Affected boxes were shipped to stores in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin. The recall affects boxes labeled Van’s Gluten Free Original, item number 30206, Product Lot #1640234710-WL2. The FDA notes that packages with a code containing WL1 are not affected by the recall. Anybody with an affected box can return it for a refund. For more on food products that needed to be sent back, check out some of the biggest food recalls of 2017.