Gourmet market by day, dinner party by night, Talula’s Table in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, approaches food in a very communal way. The market offers local and imported ingredients and foods, as well as sweet treats for parties or catering for special events.

Perhaps Talula’s most interesting point of business, though, is its farm-table dinner. The restaurant started with one table that fit eight to 12 people, and now also has a local’s nook, which seats four to eight diners. This second seating area is in the front window alcove, rather than the heart of the establishment.

The dinner happens each night after the market closes for the day when a guest who called one year prior to that day arrives with his or her party.

Because of the size of the intimate table gathering and the demand from customers, Talula’s opens up reservations each morning at 7 a.m. Eastern. The first person to call each morning gets the time slot for exactly one year from the day they called. Two months before their dining date, they must call to confirm how many people will be in attendance.

Cash is preferred for the eight-course tasting menu, and guests are welcome to stay for four hours as they enjoy their experience, which begins at 7 p.m.

If you want to try the food but don’t want to wait, feel free to drop by the market to pick up any ingredients you’d like. You’ll find cheese, fish, house-made pasta and soup, meats, oils, poultry, produce from local farms, sauces, stocks and vinegars. The bacon, eggs, honey and organic milk are all from local farmers.

