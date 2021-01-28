The pockets of blueberry bursts and velvety white chocolate make this banana bread irresistible. Your bananas should be very ripe for extra sweetness.
Notes
Editor's note: If using frozen blueberries, your bread will get a bit of "swirl" to it. Fresh will provide a cleaner look.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups all-purpose flour
- 1 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Cup sugar
- 5 Tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
- 3 very ripe bananas, peeled and mashed
- 1/4 Cup Greek or plain yogurt
- 2 eggs
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 Cup blueberries, plus more for the top (can use fresh or frozen)
- 1 Cup white chocolate chips
- Cooking spray
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350F.
Step 2: In a medium bowl, combine 2 cups flour, 1 teaspoon baking soda, and 1/2 teaspoon salt.
Step 3: In a large bowl, place 1 cup sugar and 5 tablespoons butter. Beat with a mixer on medium speed for about one minute, until the mixture is well blended and fluffy.
Step 4: Add 3 mashed bananas, 1/4 cup Greek yogurt, 2 eggs and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract; beat until blended.
Step 5: Add the flour mixture and beat at a low speed until just combined and moist. Gently fold in 1 cup blueberries and 1 cup white chocolate chips.
Step 6: Coat an 8 1/2 x 4 1/2-inch loaf pan with cooking spray. Spooon in the batter and top with additional blueberries.
Step 7: Bake for 60-70 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let the bread cool for 10 minutes and remove from the pan.