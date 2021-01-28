  1. Home
White Chocolate Blueberry Banana Bread

January 28, 2021 | 11:20am
By
"Berry" delicious!
Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meal

The pockets of blueberry bursts and velvety white chocolate make this banana bread irresistible. Your bananas should be very ripe for extra sweetness.

 

Ready in
1 h 15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
60 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
382
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Editor's note: If using frozen blueberries, your bread will get a bit of "swirl" to it. Fresh will provide a cleaner look.

Ingredients

  • 2 Cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Cup sugar
  • 5 Tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 3 very ripe bananas, peeled and mashed
  • 1/4 Cup Greek or plain yogurt
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 Cup blueberries, plus more for the top (can use fresh or frozen)
  • 1 Cup white chocolate chips
  • Cooking spray

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350F. 

Step 2: In a medium bowl, combine 2 cups flour, 1 teaspoon baking soda, and 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Step 3: In a large bowl, place 1 cup sugar and 5 tablespoons butter. Beat with a mixer on medium speed for about one minute, until the mixture is well blended and fluffy.

Step 4: Add 3 mashed bananas, 1/4 cup Greek yogurt, 2 eggs and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract; beat until blended.

Step 5: Add the flour mixture and beat at a low speed until just combined and moist. Gently fold in 1 cup blueberries and 1 cup white chocolate chips.

Step 6: Coat an 8 1/2 x 4 1/2-inch loaf pan with cooking spray. Spooon in the batter and top with additional blueberries.

Step 7: Bake for 60-70 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let the bread cool for 10 minutes and remove from the pan.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving382
Total Fat14g22%
Sugar36gN/A
Saturated8g38%
Cholesterol52mg17%
Protein5g11%
Carbs60g20%
Vitamin A67µg7%
Vitamin B120.2µg8.6%
Vitamin B60.2mg13.3%
Vitamin C5mg5%
Vitamin D0.3µg1.9%
Vitamin E0.6mg4%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium54mg5%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)21µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)86µg22%
Folic acid39µgN/A
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium20mg5%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg12%
Phosphorus91mg13%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium235mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg19.8%
Sodium276mg11%
Sugars, added30gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg19.1%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water55gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.8%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
