Step 1: Preheat oven to 350F.

Step 2: In a medium bowl, combine 2 cups flour, 1 teaspoon baking soda, and 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Step 3: In a large bowl, place 1 cup sugar and 5 tablespoons butter. Beat with a mixer on medium speed for about one minute, until the mixture is well blended and fluffy.

Step 4: Add 3 mashed bananas, 1/4 cup Greek yogurt, 2 eggs and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract; beat until blended.

Step 5: Add the flour mixture and beat at a low speed until just combined and moist. Gently fold in 1 cup blueberries and 1 cup white chocolate chips.

Step 6: Coat an 8 1/2 x 4 1/2-inch loaf pan with cooking spray. Spooon in the batter and top with additional blueberries.

Step 7: Bake for 60-70 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let the bread cool for 10 minutes and remove from the pan.