Fresh winter snow falling is an enchanting thing to witness. Sure, the following few days of trekking through half-melted, muddy sludge isn’t exactly appealing, but for the brief time that the snow is coming down and the streets around you are being coated in white, it is truly a beautiful sight.
The World's Most Beautiful Snowbound Restaurants
Being in a remote location or indoors with those closest to you watching the snow fall adds to the serenity of the experience. Throw in a fireplace and some delicious cuisine, and the night sounds like a fairytale. You can stay at an intimate bed and breakfast with an award-winning restaurant next door on the Scottish Isle of Skye, or look out onto the St. Lawrence River with a fireplace burning inside the Panache restaurant in Québec City.
If wintery landscape dining views are essential to you, or if you’re just looking for a place to enjoy a good warm meal indoors in snowy weather, you’ll find a restaurant worth visiting in this list of the world’s most beautiful snowbound restaurants.
